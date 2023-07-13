The Manx Ornithological Society (MOS) is offering a ‘Swift Walk’ to provide information about the lives and habits of the endangered birds next week.
The swift is a medium sized aerial bird, known as the fastest bird in level flight – with a top speed of 69 mph.
Swifts are particularly active in the island, and the walk will offer facts about how they nest, what they eat, how they sleep and their migration patterns.
Swifts were put on the UK red list of endangered birds in 2021, partly due to modern houses not having nooks and crannies that the birds like to nest in.
Swifts come to the island for a short time each year, typically between May and August – the first indication of their arrival being a screaming call.
The MOS have commented that if you see a swift flying low and screaming, then there is a good chance that it may be nesting nearby. Swifts approach their nesting sites at great speed and disappear into their nest hole.
There is a programme of field trips and evening talks held by the MOS throughout the year, which can be found on the Manx BirdLife website.
The Society takes part in national bird census and survey work, and publishes Peregrine, which includes the annual Manx Bird Report.
The Swift Walk provides an opportunity to look out for the birds which are busy feeding their young at this time of year.
The walk will start outside Costa in Castletown, at 8pm on Wednesday, July 19.
l Check out the new environment section of our website by logging on to www.iomtoday.co.im/environment.