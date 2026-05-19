A former senior British military commander has warned that geopolitical instability and climate change are creating growing risks to global and local security during an event held at the Villa Marina earlier this month.
Retired Lieutenant General Richard Nugee addressed attendees after being invited to the island by the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer, who opened the event.
Drawing on his work as author of the UK Ministry of Defence’s climate change report and his role as a speaker at the UK’s National Emergency Briefing in Westminster, Lieutenant General Nugee outlined the risks climate change poses to food, water and energy security, as well as to economies and the environment.
The People’s Emergency Briefing combines scientific evidence with contributions from UK experts in climate science, food security, public health and economics, alongside reflections from public figures and members of the public.
A panel discussion during the event focused on how global challenges could affect the Isle of Man, including potential impacts on infrastructure, supply chains and community resilience.
The event was organised by the National Emergency Briefing in partnership with Net Zero Isle of Man.
Lieutenant General Nugee said: ‘Climate change is not an abstract environmental issue - it is now a core national security risk.
‘Facing these risks early, honestly and collectively is not about alarmism; it is about preparedness, stability and safeguarding the fabric of everyday life.’
Clare Barber, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, added: ‘It was a thought-provoking evening, and I am grateful to everyone who took part and engaged so openly with the issues raised.
‘While the evidence presented was sobering, it also reinforced that the Isle of Man is on the right path.’
To find out more about the talk and to watch a special film, you can visit https://www.nebriefing.org/screening-map