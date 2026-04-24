Isle of Man Netball has announced a new sustainability partnership with Ivy Mason Limited, who specialise in environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies.
The company will support in embedding sustainability at the heart of IoMN’s operations, decision-making and long-term vision until August 2027.
Through the collaboration, Ivy Mason will deliver a comprehensive programme of work, including the development of a sustainability policy, a gap analysis report, a full Scope 1–3 carbon emissions assessment (which measures direct operational emissions) and a tailored sustainability strategy, alongside workshops, ongoing advisory support and regular progress reporting.
This commitment aligns with World Netball’s ambition to achieve net zero by 2040.
By working together, both organisations aim to position Isle of Man Netball as a leading example of sustainability within sport, while creating opportunities to collaborate with sponsors and stakeholders.
Chris Watterson, chairman at Isle of Man Netball, said: ‘As one of the island’s highest-profile sporting organisations, Isle of Man Netball recognises its responsibility to lead by example both locally and internationally.
‘We are delighted to partner with Ivy Mason to strengthen our approach to ESG. Sustainability is fundamental to our strategic direction and to securing an ethical foundation for the next generation of netballers.
‘This partnership will help us embed responsible practices across our organisation and ensure we continue to grow in a way that is both impactful and sustainable.’
Naomi Atkins, co-founder and sustainability consultant at Ivy Mason, added: ‘At Ivy Mason, we see sport and sustainability as perfect partners. Sport is a powerful way of bringing people together and is especially important to our island’s young people.
‘Sustainability is all about ensuring a lasting positive impact on our community and environment.
‘Globally, sustainability in sport is growing rapidly and organisations of all sizes are taking action.
‘Working together, we aim to establish Isle of Man Netball as a local leader in sports sustainability, inspiring others and helping to build the best possible future for our island (and its future netballers).’