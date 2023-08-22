Tomorrow the island’s biggest swap shop will open for a four-day pop-up event.
The pop-up will be held in the Strand Shopping Centre, starting on Friday (August 25) at 12pm through to Bank Holiday Monday evening(August 28).
Organised by Minna Perup, the idea came off the back of previous successes that she has had in hosting swap shops in her living room with her friends.
She said: ‘Each of us gathered items from our wardrobes that we no longer wore, and we swapped between each other. It was really successful.’
‘What was so nice about it was that everyone has different sizes, styles and so on, but we all managed to find something that suited us.
‘It was a buzz when someone took your items, because it meant they liked your style.’
‘I hosted small Swap Shop events amongst my friends twice, and I started to gather quite a lot of clothes. There was also a former director of the company I work for, who was moving, and she gave me heaps of clothes.’
‘I had around 200 good quality items which I had been storing for more than a year. Now with the help of Capital International Group’s staff, I have amassed more than 2,000 items.’
‘The aim of the Swap Shop is the idea of sustainable fashion and trying to prevent clothes from ending up in land fill and moving away from fast fashion.
‘I think there is a tendency when you are going to parties, weddings or other events to buy a dress and wear it once. If you have taken a photo in it, the dress is almost “last year’s news”.
She added: ‘I do appreciate fashion, but the production of items and their disposal are causing major harm to the planet.
‘The sooner we can move away from the fast fashion culture, the better.’
According to the BBC, an estimated 92 million tonnes of textiles waste is created each year and the equivalent to a rubbish truck full of clothes ends up on landfill sites every second.
The benefits to the environment are one aspect of the Swap Shop but there are other benefits on top of this. Minna explained: ‘In a world where the cost of living is skyrocketing, buying new clothing has become a luxury for many.
‘I believe that everyone deserves to feel confident and happy in what they wear.’
Proceeds from the Swap Shop will go towards supporting The Huruma Orphanage in Tanzania.
Minna said: ‘The Huruma Orphanage was set up in 2012 and looks after children between the ages of four and 17.
‘Most have been orphaned following the death of one or both parents, often as a result of aids or other life-threatening illness.
‘The orphanage takes in these children and provides basic education, vocational training and a safe place to live.’
‘They also help the children to integrate back into society and to find work when they are old enough to do so.’
Individuals can either bring pre-loved clothes to exchange with others or, if you have no clothes to donate, simply browse and make a donation.
Minna said:‘If you wish to swap your clothes, bring the items you’d like to donate to the Swap Shop, in exchange for two tokens (equivalent to £2) for each piece, up to a maximum of 14 tokens.
‘These tokens can then be used to acquire new clothes from the shop.’
‘For those who prefer to shop rather than swap, each clothing rail will display a suggested donation amount, and we kindly ask you to contribute at least the displayed amount to support the orphanage.’
Next month will be second-hand September, which is a campaign run by Oxfam which encourages people to only buy second-hand clothes for the month to reduce waste.