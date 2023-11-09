Older homes built before energy efficiency standards were established may lack proper insulation, have outdated heating systems, or inefficient appliances. These factors can lead to significant energy loss and increased energy demand. Large homes with expansive floor areas tend to require more energy to heat and cool. Homes with poor sealing or air leakage issues can experience heat loss in the winter and heat gain in the summer, resulting in higher energy bills. With changing climate extremes, we may need more energy to maintain comfortable temperatures year-round. Implementing measures, such as insulation upgrades, sealing air leaks, or sourcing energy-efficient appliances, can help lower bills and improve overall efficiency and comfort.