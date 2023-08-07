anx Wildlife Trust patrons Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer joined charity volunteers and supporters to celebrate improvements at the MWT Ayres Nature Discovery Centre in the Ayres National Nature Reserve.
The changes explain the ecology, geology and human history of the area, noting the changes over time which have resulted in the landscape of the island’s only national nature reserve.
Visitors can identify pebbles found on the beach and find out where they originated from and learn more about some of the fascinating beach finds on display. Twenty millimetre cannon casings once fired from Spitfires and Hurricane aircraft are a reminder that the area was very different during the Second World War.
Families can borrow a ‘nature discovery’ rucksack full of ways to get up close to nature and complete jigsaws to reveal local wildlife.
Manx Wildlife Trust chief executive Leigh Morris said: ‘We are very grateful to [law firm] Appleby for sponsoring MWT Ayres Nature Discovery Centre for the next two years, enabling us to create our new and exciting interpretation and add colourful murals.
‘Clean energy experts GoGreen have provided a much more powerful solar array which will enable us to use technology to show our visitors hidden natural treasures.
‘We look forward to further developing the centre over the next few years, enabling more people to discover and enjoy this very special part of our island Biosphere.’
Mark Holligon, managing partner at Appleby said: ‘Appleby are proud to sponsor the MWT Ayres Nature Discovery Centre, which has enabled MWT to refresh the centre and its offering.
‘Our team at Appleby are passionate about doing what we can to support the local environment and are involved with a number of environmental charities and initiatives. MWT do an amazing job at protecting our Islands’ wildlife and educating residents as to why it’s so special, we encourage families to visit the centre and discover what the Ayres has to offer.’
Steve Elkins, director of GoGreen said: ‘GoGreen are proud to support the important work Manx Wildlife Trust undertakes in protecting and promoting our wonderful Manx landscape and nature.
‘Go Green have donated a renewable energy system, comprising solar PV and battery storage to the MWT Ayres Nature Discovery Centre, a remote site, surrounded by nature and cut off from modern amenities. This enables the centre to enjoy electricity throughout its opening period.’