Climate change is arguably the most complex risk facing the world today. It has an impact on everyone, everywhere in the world. Making sense of and managing risk on this scale is something that leading insurer Zurich has been doing for over 150 years – so their expert insight is always worth listening to.
This ESG/climate themed podcast features Amar Rahman who is a climate resilience expert at Zurich; and Dr David Lallemant from Nanyang Technological University in Singapore. The podcast provides lots of food for thought to help business leaders manage climate risk and build resilience for a greener future.