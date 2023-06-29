The Manx SPCA has called for the protection of herring gulls due to their alarming decrease in population.
Since 1997, the recorded population figures for seagulls have decreased by 50%, which means they are officially on the ‘red list’ of threatened bird species. This classifies the herring gull as having the highest possible conservation status.
The Manx SPCA has suggested potential reasons for this decrease – the decline of the fishing industry, the larger amounts of plastic in the sea and depleted fishing stocks have all been cited as potential reasons for the downturn in seagull numbers.
The impact of avian influenza can also not be discounted, with the Manx SPCA receiving reports that there are far fewer nesting birds in Peel, a long-time breeding ground of the winged animals.
Between 70 and 100 young seagulls are rescued by the Manx SPCA every year before being released at several points along the island’s coastline when they’re big enough to fly.
The Manx SPCA says that baby seagulls ‘often look and sound distressed calling for their parents to feed them.
Unless they are in imminent danger, please leave them alone.’
The organisation also says that seagulls are also known for being attracted to red clothing, due to adult gulls having a large red spot on their lower beak which are used for ‘social signalling’ to other birds.
They can also be considered by some as ‘vermin’ due to their aggressive nature, but in reality they are only threatening when protecting their young. It is advised that umbrellas can be used as a precautionary defence against these birds if they are needed.