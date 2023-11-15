This year has been a year of climate extremes.
Rising global temperatures are increasing the incidence of severe climate disruptions around the world such as drought, storms and flooding and wildfires, causing havoc to food supply chains, our natural world and with devastating losses to human life.
Last month when Storm Babet hit neighbouring Scotland, eight people died, 1,250 homes were destroyed and an estimated 30,000 properties required flood protections.
Last year on the Isle of Man, we recorded our hottest year on record, and there are increasing signs of more frequent and intense extreme weather events and less predictable seasonal patterns.
October also marked one year since Tynwald approved the Isle of Man Climate Change Plan 2022-27, the first statutory plan of its kind and one which paves the way for the island to reach net zero by 2050.
By taking vital steps across businesses and our homes, each and every action by government, businesses and our community counts to mitigate the impacts of climate change. Collectively we can improve our quality of life, protect and enhance our environment, and demonstrate to the world what our small independent nation can achieve.
Twenty twenty-three has been a year in which climate action is moving forward at a greater pace and scale with positive signs of increased collaboration between the government, private and third sector organisations.
There are various initiatives in the private sector to encourage collaborative working. For example, Deloitte’s recently launched Climate Collective series is bringing together representatives from across government and the private and third sector organisations to talk about topics reflective of the foundational message of the series, which is the need to ‘devote time, energy and resources to the increasing environmental crisis we face as a global community’.
The Isle of Man Chamber of Commerce’s Business Sustainability Forum is also supporting collaborative work between their members and government and assisting the business community to deliver on climate change. With KPMG, the Forum has released a carbon calculator which provides a good starting point for businesses to calculate their emissions which in turn will enable them to develop Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emission reduction plans.
Many of our businesses are already taking actions to cut their GHG emissions, by introducing energy saving measures, incentivising shared and active travel initiatives and providing sustainability training to their employees. This is a part of the ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) journeys these businesses are on.
Within Isle of Man Government, the new role of Climate Change Partner for Finance and Business was filled in June and engagement is taking place with the private sector around various deliverables of the Climate Change Plan.
One of these deliverables is attracting more private sector investment into nature-based projects on the island to enable businesses to meet their ESG targets locally and help towards the island’s target of sequestering 10% more carbon by 2027.
This follows on from the landmark temperate rainforests project in which the Isle of Man is one of two chosen places where The Wildlife Trusts are beginning to restore and expand rainforests across the British Isles.
The project saw a £38 million investment from Aviva and will see 70 acres of a site at Creg-y-Cowin planted with native tree species, with around 20 acres allowed to regenerate naturally.
The Manx Wildlife Trust, in conjunction with the Manx Woodland Trust, will restore remnants of ancient woodland which will provide a vital habitat for wildlife in a time of nature crisis and also store large amounts of carbon.
And while action is taking place on land, ground-breaking approaches to place in the island’s seas (85% of the Island’s territorial area is made up of our sea!).
The Blue Carbon project is working across government, the fishing community, scientists, conservationists and business to care for our blue carbon habitats, an important ally in our fight against climate change.
A strategic blue carbon management plan for the Isle of Man will be designed in early 2025 to protect and increase the carbon naturally stored in the Isle of Man’s territorial seas while restoring our incredible marine biodiversity and our sea’s ability to provide wider ecosystem functions.
Great projects and great collaboration across sectors are just the start of a greater change for our island, a better future for our younger generations, a healthier population, a thriving economy and a natural environment to be proud of.
