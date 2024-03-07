This means that the Ben my Chree is required to run at 48% of its usual power until the recalculation. A constituent of Dr Allinson’s, who is a retired sea merchant, calculated that a 48% level of power for the Ben my Chree should mean that journeys will have a further 36 to 48 minutes than usual. Meanwhile, the Isle of Man Ship Registry has permitted the Ben-my-Chree to break its current power limitation while berthing in Douglas Harbour, due to the fact that it can be challenging to manoeuvre the vessel on lower power.