Loganair is flying-high after receiving a top aviation award.
The Scottish company has been named Sustainable Airline of the Year for 2024 by the European Regional Airline Association (ERA), a trade association representing the European aviation industry.
Loganair, which operates more than 70 routes throughout the UK, Ireland and Scandinavia including flights to and from the Isle of Man airport, collected the prestigious accolade at a formal awards dinner held as part of ERA’s General Assembly last week.
According to award organisers, Loganair was selected as the 2024 Sustainable Airline of the Year for its concrete steps towards reducing its environmental footprint.
Judges praised the company’s collaboration with Cranfield Aerospace Solutions to convert its Britten Norman Islander aircraft, which operates inter-island routes in Orkney, to hydrogen cell power.
The partnership eventually hopes to create the first zero emissions passenger flights worldwide.
Loganair’s aircraft fleet has also been fitted with sensors to gather critical data that will help to increase understanding of and mitigate against the effects of non-CO2 emissions, such as contrails.
The project aims to tackle misconceptions about regional aviation’s environmental impact and could also improve the accuracy of weather forecasts.
More recently, Loganair announced a new partnership with Heart Aerospace to develop hybrid-electric aircraft for use across the airline’s extensive Scottish and UK network.
Luke Farajallah, CEO, Loganair, said: ‘Being recognised by ERA for our sustainability initiatives is a significant accolade and testament to the innovative approach we have long prized at Loganair.
‘We are committed to introducing low and zero emissions flights where we can throughout our network and hope to offer the first such route by the end of the decade.’
Its membership includes more than 50 airlines and 150 associate and affiliate members who jointly cover the entire spectrum of the aviation sector – airlines, airports, manufacturers and suppliers. The annual ERA awards acknowledge the successes and achievements of the regional aviation sector.
Montserrat Barriga, Director General, ERA, said: ‘Loganair has shown exceptional dedication to sustainability, not just through promises, but with concrete actions that are driving real change.
‘From pioneering electric turnarounds to groundbreaking hydrogen cell projects, Loganair is at the forefront of sustainable aviation.
‘Their innovative partnerships and commitment to reducing environmental impact demonstrate their leadership in shaping a greener future for the industry.
‘We are delighted to honour Loganair for their forward-thinking approach and tangible contributions to sustainability.