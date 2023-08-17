The Manx Bat Group has organised ‘international bat night’, which will involve a bat walk where participants will look to spot bats in their natural habitat.
A spokesperson from the Manx bat group said: ‘Every year, the Manx bat group has invited the public to take part by joining a bat walk at a venue where bats can be seen out and about, flying and feeding, as they go about their lives.
‘This year, our bat walk will take place in Andreas where several species are likely to be encountered and can be listened to on bat detectors loaned by the Manx Bat Group.
‘In the UK, local bat groups, other organisations and bat enthusiasts also celebrate bats during this night. It has taken place on the last full weekend of August since 1997 with more than 30 countries taking part.’
If you wish to take part in the event, the meeting point is at the Andreas school clock, with the walk beginning at 8.15pm on Saturday, August 26.
Children are welcome if accompanied by a responsible adult, and sensible outdoor shoes are recommended for some of the paths.
Manx Bat Group walks are free of charge to participants.