Manx Wildlife Trust (MWT) has launched a recruitment drive for a new partnerships officer, a full-time position aimed at strengthening the organisation’s corporate, community and fundraising relationships across the Isle of Man.
The charity announced the vacancy recently as part of ongoing efforts to expand its work protecting and enhancing the island’s natural environment.
The role will be based at MWT’s Peel headquarters, with flexible hybrid working options, and the successful candidate will be responsible for developing and managing partnerships with businesses, community groups and individual supporters.
Key duties include securing sponsorships, pursuing grant opportunities, supporting fundraising initiatives and coordinating corporate volunteering sessions, events and public talks.
MWT state the position is central to growing the networks and collaborations that help sustain conservation projects and promote public engagement with nature. The partnerships officer will also contribute to maintaining a visible and positive presence for the charity across the island.
The Trust is seeking applicants with strong communication skills and experience in partnership development, fundraising or relationship management.
A passion for wildlife and conservation is considered essential, reflecting the charity’s mission to create more spaces for nature and encourage residents to take action for the environment.
A spokesperson from MWT commented: ‘We’re looking for someone who loves meeting people, communicates well and has experience in partnerships, fundraising or relationship management - with a passion for wildlife and conservation.
‘You’ll lead on collaborations that help us protect and enhance our environment, create more spaces for wildlife and inspire people to act for nature.’
The salary for the role ranges from £27,191 to £29,015 per year, depending on experience.
Further information about the position, including application details, is available on the Manx Wildlife Trust’s website at https://www.mwt.im/jobs/partnerships-officer