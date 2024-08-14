The Manx Wildlife Trust have released a new booklet which details the conservation status of all native freshwater fish in the island.
In the latest of their ‘Manx Red’ book series, the latest publication is titled ‘Freshwater Fish of Conservation Concern in the Isle of Man 2024’.
A spokesperson from the Manx Wildlife Trust said: ‘This is an important piece of conservation work as it’s the first ever assessment we’ve made of our freshwater fish.
‘The findings are interesting, with five species of conservation concern, most critically the Atlantic Salmon and European Eel, and nine known invasive species being highlighted including Koi Carp and Rainbow Trout.
‘Identifying the species of greatest conservation concern can assist with the prioritisation of conservation policy, strategy and funding and we would like to extend extra special thanks to Rachel Smith, a previous Manx Wildlife Trust intern (and now the Unesco Biosphere Isle of Man Youth Representative) who worked extensively on the report.’
This latest booklet joins the Manx Wildlife Trust’s two previous ‘Manx Red’ publications: ‘Plants of Conservation Concern in the Isle of Man’ (2022), and ‘Birds of Conservation Concern in the Isle of Man’ (2021).
If you are interested in reading the book, you can pick up a hard copy at the Manx Wildlife Trust HQ and gift shop in Peel at 7-8 Market Place.