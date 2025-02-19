The Manx Wildlife Trust has announced that it is set to run a new social group once a month.
‘Grounded’ has been set up to ‘talk all things outdoors and nature’, and will kick off at the British in Douglas on Wednesday, February 26 at 6pm.
A spokesperson from the MWT said: ‘Feel the world on your shoulders? Then come and join us for a new monthly social!
‘Grounded is a place to touch base and have a friendly chat, and we hope to see you there.’
After Wednesday’s opener, the group will then meet on the last Wednesday of every month.
The MWT is also set to host a ‘wellbeing walk’ with mindfulness teacher Mike Kewley on Sunday, March 9.
The walk will start at 10.30am until 12pm at the Hairpin Woodland Park in Ramsey, and will look to ‘combine stories, poems, and teachings from the world’s wisdoms with the practice of meditation’.
Spaces on the walk are limited, with tickets costing £6.50 per person.
To find out more and book your space on the walk, you can do so by visiting https://www.tickettailor.com/events/mwt