The event, scheduled from 9.30am to 11am, is part of MWT’s ‘Wildlife Watch’ programme, which provides nature-based activities for children.
The walk is designed for children aged 4 to 12 and will allow participants to explore the reserve while spotting winter birds, plants, and other wildlife.
Originally arable farmland, Ballachurry was transformed to encourage wildlife by the creation of open water and the planting of many trees.
Attendees will have the opportunity to learn which species hibernate and which remain active during the winter, as well as how to support wildlife throughout the season.
The walk will take place outdoors, and organisers advise participants to wear suitable clothing and footwear.
Although the Isle of Man may appear quiet in winter, it is home to overwintering birds, visiting species from Scandinavia, and local wildlife such as seals along the coast.
The Wildlife Watch programme typically offers monthly events during the school year and more frequent sessions over the summer holidays.
Participation requires one parent or carer per child or family group, though the accompanying adult does not need a ticket. Tickets are priced at £2.50 for MWT members and £7.50 for non-members, with limited availability. Booking is recommended in advance to secure a place.
The MWT continues to promote education and engagement with local wildlife throughout the year, providing opportunities for children and families to develop an understanding and appreciation of the natural environment in the Isle of Man.