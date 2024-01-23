The Irish Sea has two large muddy areas; one to the east of the Isle of Man towards Morecambe Bay, and one to the west known as the Western Irish Sea Mud-Belt (WISMB), around five miles off the coast of Peel and extending almost to the Irish coast. These muddy areas are important fishing grounds, and the Western Irish Sea Mud-Belt is the largest fishery for Dublin Bay Prawn – also known as scampi or langoustine – in European waters, with an estimated annual value of £12m.