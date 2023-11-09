Similar in size to a standard washing machine, an air source heat pump (ASHP) is between 1 and 1.5m high and between 0.5 and 1m wide. It needs to be fitted to one of the outside walls of your home or be placed on the ground next to it but with enough space around for good air flow. You need a hot water cylinder to allow a heat pump to provide your hot water efficiently. Slim line cylinders are available. Hybrid systems are also an option for those without space for a cylinder.