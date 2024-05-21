To see the orchid fields in bloom at Close Sartfield and understand how that natural display had been recreated is exciting. To walk the conservation areas in sight of the sea on a friend’s farm in Andreas and imagine it in 10 years’ time is uplifting; new copses of Scots pine on the gravel banks, willows in the dampest places with alders close by, then oaks, brooms, birch, whitebeam, sycamore (resilient to the harsh winds but not my favourite tree), juniper, ash, spindle, guelder rose - the list goes on.