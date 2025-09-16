The Isle of Man is the only entire nation to boast UNESCO Biosphere status, reflecting it is a special place for people and nature.
In our regular feature, authors from different walks of Manx life offer a personal perspective on #MyBiosphere.
This month, Brandon Cain, one of three Biosphere Youth Representatives, writes:
Throughout my life I have always had a fascination with history and heritage… and what better place to be to indulge my fascinations than the Isle of Man.
Growing up you could never keep me away from heritage sites, whether that was exploring ancient monuments like Chapel Hill, Balladoole or learning about the folklore and culture of our island. Alternatively, you’d find me exploring the many glens and walking trails.
It cannot be denied we live in a special place and to me, my many fascinations with our island all live hand in hand.
Across our beautiful coastlines and rich biodiversity, combined with our incredibly unique culture and our protection of our heritage - our island is truly unique.
Having the official Biosphere status is more than just a title or simply recognition we are special - this gives our island formal recognition of our unique heritage, culture and natural environment, as well as about the communities that can come together to protect this.
When it was time to study for my degree in 2019, it made perfect sense to study this on the Isle of Man. I could have travelled off island to learn about heritage and culture, but the chance to both study on the Isle of Man and learn about our island, was a dream come true.
So, I studied history and heritage at University College Isle of Man. This is where my true appreciation of our island community and the many groups working hand in hand to protect it really developed.
From heritage organisations gathering the stories and artefacts of our community, to the conservation of our wildlife, natural environment and marine life - the communities all working together to protect our island truly exemplifies for me what makes this island so special.
Post-degree, I’m even more positive that our island communities continue to make this island the wonderful place it is and shows why we are a Biosphere, because of our people working together on a sustainable future.
I am a member of the Isle of Man Youth Biosphere Network, developed to bring likeminded individuals together, both for the community spirit that makes our island so special, and to engage and work collaboratively with our island to bring about positive change.
Given my fascination with history, heritage, culture and the natural environment of our island, when the opportunity arose to be the next Youth Biosphere Representative, I jumped at the chance.
Through this role I can now give back to the island I love, and be a part of the community making change I care so deeply about.
As a Biosphere Youth Representative, I aim to positively engage with the community of our island youth, and continue to prove that our people are truly what makes our Biosphere so special.