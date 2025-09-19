Four events around the island will provide the public with the opportunity to learn more about the examination process for the Mooir Vannin offshore windfarm application.
The sessions are being held as part of a public consultation which started last month when the application was accepted for examination by the Council of Ministers under the Marine Infrastructure Management Act 2016. The consultation closes on November 18.
Members of the public are welcome to attend the sessions which will run from 4pm to 7pm:
- September 30 - City Hall, Ridgeway Street, Douglas
- October 1 - Town Hall, Farrants Way, Castletown
- October 2 - Town Hall, Parliament Square, Ramsey
- October 3 - House of Manannan, Mill Road, Peel
Visit mima.gov.im to read the application, see the MIMA application process, register as an interested party, and for details on how to have your say.