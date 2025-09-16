A vibrant new mural is now in place at Market Square in Castletown following ‘Celebrate Our Swifts’, a community event that brought residents together in support of swift conservation in the Isle of Man.
Organised jointly by wildlife charities Manx Bird Club and Manx BirdLife, the event aimed to raise public awareness of the declining swift populations across the island.
Swifts, which migrate to the island each summer to breed, are facing increasing threats to their survival because of habitat loss and changing climate conditions. Their numbers have been steadily decreasing across the British Isles, and conservation groups are calling for action.
One of the centrepieces of the event was the creation of a community mural, led by island artist Eve Adams of ‘Art Squared’, a local art studio.
Designed as a collaborative artwork, the mural invited people of all ages and backgrounds to contribute, fostering a shared sense of purpose and connection to the cause.
Through the simple act of painting, participants expressed their commitment to helping swifts thrive once again in Manx skies.
Organisers described the mural as a ‘legacy piece’ for the island – a lasting reminder of the importance of environmental stewardship.
The mural also serves as an educational tool, sparking conversations about what can be done on both individual and community levels to support swift conservation.
Tony Brown, chairman of Castletown Commissioners, commented: ‘The Commissioners are pleased to support Manx BirdLife in celebrating our swifts.
‘The mural is a lovely addition, depicting the swifts flying around the town and Castle Rushen, to the wall displays located within Barrack Square.
‘Well done to all involved.’
It is now hoped that ‘Celebrate Our Swifts’ will become an annual event, continuing to engage the public and highlight practical steps everyone can take to support the birds.