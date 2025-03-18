The Isle of Man is the only entire nation to boast UNESCO Biosphere status, reflecting it is a special place for people and nature.
In our regular feature, authors from different walks of Manx life offer a personal perspective on #MyBiosphere.
This month, Manx geography graduate and Biosphere Isle of Man Youth Representative, Mariella Craig, writes:
There is a hill in the north of the Isle of Man that I have climbed more times than I could count.
Cronk Sumark, an Iron Age hill fort, standing quietly above the northern plain, watching over the land as it has for centuries. It is a place of history, with untold stories buried beneath its rocky slopes, but for me, it is something even more personal.
My late father introduced me to this hill when I was a child.
His love for the outdoors was infectious, and it was through his eyes that I truly learned to appreciate the beauty of our island.
I vividly remember standing at the top, breathless and tired, watching a peacefulness wash over him as he took in the views - the way the golden light of the setting sunbathed the north of the island, our home.
His awe became my own.
I have climbed Cronk Sumark in every season and in every state of mind. It has been a place of laughter and of quiet contemplation, a space to breathe, feel peace and connect.
There is something so special about standing at the summit and watching the sun set on another day, feeling the freshness of the wind rush around us.
The Isle of Man holds the prestigious status of being a whole nation UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, a recognition of our island’s unique blend of nature, culture and community.
It is not just about the landscapes themselves, but about the way we live within them, respecting and cherishing them for future generations.
Cronk Sumark is a part of that story. It's a place where history and heritage are still felt in the land, where it once served as an important lookout for ancient Manx communities.
Today, its steep, rocky slopes continue to inspire anyone who takes the time to climb and enjoy the beauty.
We often think of Biospheres in terms of conservation and sustainability, but they are also about connection - our connection to the land, to the past, and to each other.
My father’s love for this island was passed down to me, and in turn, I hope to share that same appreciation with others.
In protecting places like this, we are not just preserving nature; we are safeguarding memories, traditions, and a sense of belonging.
For anyone who has never been, I would encourage you to climb this hill. Go at sunset if you can. Stand at the top and look out over our northern plain.
Breathe in the air, feel the wind, and let yourself be reminded of the beauty that surrounds us.
That is what a Biosphere is—a living, breathing reminder that we are part of something greater, something worth protecting.