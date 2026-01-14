The Isle of Man is a whole-nation UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, reflecting it is a special place for people and the rest of nature.
In our regular feature, authors from different walks of Manx life offer a personal perspective on #MyBiosphere.
This month, Allison Leonard of Manx BirdLife writes:
My relationship with the Isle of Man began nearly 20 years ago when I first visited with my other half. He had spent a year studying at the Port Erin labs and had totally fallen in love with the island, and in particular, the population of Hen harriers, and that is what the island meant to me for a long time - the place we came to visit friends and see Hen harriers each year.
With each visit, I experienced different spectacles, whether it was sitting on the Peel Breakwater watching black guillemots and basking sharks, seeing choughs and ravens nesting on the Langness peninsula or breeding cormorants at Maughold.
There was just so much to see and it became obvious just how amazing the Isle of Man is for nature.
So, when the opportunity came up nearly three years ago now to come to live and work here, it wasn’t that hard a decision to make.
To be given an opportunity to immerse myself in this wonderful landscape, to meet so many people who are knowledgeable and passionate about the island and who are willing to share that knowledge and passion has been truly special.
For me, one of the most special things is just how condensed and accessible nature is on the island. Where else can you have breakfast overlooking seabird colonies, watch sky dancing hen harriers at lunch and then spend the afternoon watching a tern colony?
So, while I know that Biosphere is about more than just nature, what lies at the heart of ‘My Biosphere’ is the amazing wildlife that calls the island home and the people who are working to protect it for future generations.
There is a lot of work to do but so much good stuff is already happening - to be able to play just a small part in that is a privilege and I count myself very lucky to be in this position.
To find out more about UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man, or to apply to be a partner, you can visit https://www.biosphere.im/ or email [email protected].