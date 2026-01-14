A tree-planting initiative has begun at Government House as efforts continue to restore parts of the estate affected by storms and disease in recent years.
The historic grounds have experienced significant tree loss due to a combination of extreme weather events and plant health issues, most recently ash dieback, which has led to the removal of several ash trees across the estate.
In response, the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer have committed to replacing as many of the lost trees as possible to support the long-term health of the gardens.
Last week, volunteers from the Isle of Man Woodland Trust joined members of the Government House team to plant 30 new saplings along the Main Drive area. This location was selected after several large trees were lost there during storms last year.
The newly planted trees include a mix of native and complementary species chosen to enhance the existing landscape and promote biodiversity. Species planted include sessile oak, hornbeam, flowering cherry, alder and silver birch.
The selection was designed to improve ‘resilience’ within the estate while maintaining the ‘character’ of the gardens.
The planting project was led by the Chair of the Isle of Man Woodland Trust, Falk Horning, with support from Steve Prescott, who supplied the trees. Volunteers Gill, Phil and Kevin worked alongside staff from Government House to position and plant the saplings in locations intended to maximise their chances of healthy growth.
Following the planting work, volunteers were provided with refreshments in recognition of their efforts.
A spokesperson from Government House commented: ‘Although none of us will be around to see these amazing trees reach their full size, it is hoped that the Biosphere will continue to thrive, and future generations will appreciate the effort we have made to ensure that their world remains a vital, verdant place.’