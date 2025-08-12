The Isle of Man is the only entire nation to boast UNESCO Biosphere status, reflecting it is a special place for people and nature.
In our regular feature, authors from different walks of Manx life offer a personal perspective on #MyBiosphere.
I moved to the Isle of Man when I was 14, my parents deciding that the island would provide a better environment to raise me and my sister.
Our first home was in Castletown and I recall becoming fascinated by the preserved fossilised corals on Scarlett beach.
As an avid collector of natural things, I started clumsily curating what my mother would call the ‘nature table’ and had begun to appreciate the island’s natural history and the gifts that could be found by exploring and observing.
Naturally, I wanted to share what I had discovered, and I loved people’s reactions to learning about my lovingly curated collection.
In my 20s, I went to study geology at university, stayed in Madagascar for three months studying tropical habitat conservation, completed my PGCE, and eventually graduated with a post-graduate diploma in Museum Studies.
Little did I know then that my pursuit of discovering and sharing would shape my career for 40 years right up to my present role as education services manager for Manx National Heritage.
Living in Sulby with my family nearby is something I truly treasure. Every day I journey through the Tholt-y-Will’s lush green valley, past waterfalls and over the mountain to my work at the Manx Museum.
The landscape’s changing colours remind me of things dear to me, such as the bluebells being out - so Mum’s birthday is approaching!
A much-admired foraging teacher reminded me to ‘take as little as not to be noticed’ and that most plants around us are medicines.
These thoughts fill my mind as I travel under the tunnel of green trees, passing Tholtans and imagining our ancestors having similar thoughts about this uniquely beautiful system that supports us.
My role allows me to work closely with the whole Manx National Heritage team helping teachers, school groups, and learners in our community engage with the island’s natural and historic landscape.
Activities include exploring gardens to making medieval herbal remedies, navigating stone circles like Meayll Hill, or pressing seaweeds to learn about the Museum’s herbarium collections.
My work is varied and, ultimately, I aim to share my connection to the island Biosphere.
Many people don’t know that Manx National Heritage is a registered charity and cares for some of the island’s most special places, spaces, archives, and collections.
Biosphere touches every aspect of our mission - from preserving natural and built heritage to enhancing national well-being.
Our charity’s aim to educate and inspire through the lens of Biosphere depends on available resources, and with increased support we can broaden our efforts and ensure future generations understand and protect this extraordinary environment.
To find out more about UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man, or to apply to be a partner, visit www.biosphere.im or email [email protected]