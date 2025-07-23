Nine parks and green spaces across the island’s capital have been granted ‘Green Flag’ status by a UK charity.
Douglas Council says the award means it has been recognised for its ‘exceptional quality’ and care of the areas as well as demonstrating leadership and ‘commitment’ to the parks.
Sites that have retained the status from charity Keep Britain Tidy are Noble’s Park, Loch Promenade, Douglas Head, Kaye Memorial Garden, Douglas Golf Course, Derby Square, Douglas Borough Cemetery, Hutchinson Square and Summerhill Glen.
The local authority says the spaces are ‘essential’ to the wellbeing of residents and visitors whilst providing ‘clean and safe’ environments for the community.
Council leader Devon Watson said: ‘This consistent recognition affirms our long-term commitment to maintaining and enhancing the green spaces of Douglas.
‘We are proud to see the city’s environmental standards honoured once again, reinforcing our vision of a capital that values its people, its heritage and its future.’
Councillor Natalie Byron-Teare, chair of the authority’s regeneration and community committee said: ‘Green Flag status is not automatically renewed and retaining all nine sites is a significant accomplishment.
‘It’s a reflection of sustained effort across departments, particularly parks services and cleansing who look after and maintain the sites, to not only meet but exceed the rigorous standards of the judging criteria year after year.’
The Green Flag scheme sees an independent panel of judges consider eight core criteria including safe and secure sites, well maintained and clean venues, environmental management, biodiversity, landscape and heritage, and community Involvement.
Since entering the scheme for the first time in 2013 (when it received two flags), the local authority has been consistently successful and seen its tally regularly increase.
The sites are not automatically renewed, meaning the authority has to continually come up with new schemes and maintain high standards to retain their status.