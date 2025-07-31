Archallagan Forest has now officially reopened to the public following extensive storm recovery operations carried out earlier this year.
The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) confirmed that approximately 10% of the plantation - amounting to around 10,000 tonnes of timber - was felled due to storm damage and necessary tree harvesting work.
Despite the reopening, portions of the forest remain inaccessible due to large amounts of remaining brash - branches, foliage, and tree crowns - left behind from felling operations, while some mountain bike trails are still closed.
A spokesperson from DEFA commented: ‘Plans are afoot to remove a portion of this brash to facilitate replanting of commercial tree crops, reinstate the Community Mountain Bike trail and create new corridors for horse and cycle trails.’
The removal of damaged trees has also significantly altered the landscape in parts of the forest, and visitors returning to the area may notice new open vistas, including expanded views of hills to the north.
DEFA has acknowledged that the changes may make some areas appear ‘unfamiliar’ to regular visitors.
The main perimeter forest road is now fully open, though visitors have been advised to expect increased traffic.
Access to the central pond is currently limited to the southern path, as restoration of the northern path is yet to get underway.
The spokesperson added: ‘We look forward to welcoming visitors back to Archallagan where we hope to expand the recreational offer in the coming months and years ahead.’
Car parks one and two have reopened, while car park three, located at the end of Eairy Kelly Road, remains closed until further notice.
Visitors have been encouraged to park ‘considerately’ due to an expected surge in demand.
To engage with the community and provide information on recent forestry operations, DEFA staff will be available at car park one on Saturday morning (August 2), alongside local catering trailer Deja Brew.