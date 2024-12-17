The Isle of Man is the only entire nation to boast UNESCO Biosphere status, reflecting it is a special place for people and nature. In our regular feature, authors from different walks of Manx life offer a personal perspective on #MyBiosphere. This month, Lyn Merriman of the Manx Bluetits writes:
Growing up I became accustomed to the easy access to nature. Be it forests, beaches, hills or glens; we had it on our doorstep.
Growing into adulthood, although I always appreciated the beauty, variety and serenity of our island, I do think I took it for granted.
Then came lockdown. In the absence of usual activities, I returned to a childhood love of swimming, and the sea was the only option. I'm now so glad it was.
Having always hankered to sea-swim but not being a good swimmer, I had thought this would never happen. However, that winter, an inspirational 'just do it' friend set up Manx Bluetits. I became the second founder member, and so it began!
Now I swim regularly through the summer and winter, come rain or shine and even at night. Full moon and sunset swims are just magical.
As well as bringing me more confidence and a whole host of wonderful new friends and interests, swimming has rekindled my love and total awe of the island, its environment and wildlife.
In the sea you literally see the world from a different angle. Landmarks look different, changes in the light appear more distinct and change the look of the landscape and the water - sometimes minute by minute.
Wildlife is always close wherever you are and at sea is no different. Often we don't see any marine life except for perhaps a tiny fish or crab, but such a variety of birdlife surrounds us every time. Seals will often watch quizzically as we keep a safe and unimposing distance.
Each beach has its own special beauty and character. People ask me ‘what about jellyfish’, but I keep my distance and they don't keep me out of the sea any more than a bee or wasp would keep me out of a park.
One hope for the future is for us to have an accessible inland freshwater lake or reservoir. Freshwater feels different and this would bring a different aspect of nature and surroundings.
However, whether that happens or not I will continue to swim and enjoy the beauty of it as often as I can.
My words can't fully describe the exhilaration, enjoyment and peace that comes from being in the sea. If you haven't already experienced it, then why not try?