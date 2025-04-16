A week of activities based around nature and the environment in the island is set to take place at the end of this month.
Manx National Heritage’s ‘Manx Wildlife Week’ will begin on Saturday, April 26 and run until Monday, May 5.
Put together in association with the Manx Wildlife Trust (MWT) and UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man, Manx Wildlife Week offers the opportunity for participants to learn about the island’s natural landscapes, biodiversity and wildlife.
Among a bumper crop of nearly 40 events throughout the week, participants can have a go at peat restoration with DEFA wardens, have guided bird walks all over the island, meet Pepsi the Barn Owl at the Curraghs Wildlife Park, and go dolphin spotting at The Sound with Manx Whale and Dolphin Watch.
A spokesperson from Manx National Heritage commented: ‘As the island awakes from its winter slumber, Spring is in full flow and it’s an exciting time to get outdoors and witness its unique stunning natural environment.
‘Even more so, there’s a chance to meet experts who can help you spot something extraordinary or provide extra insight into what you are seeing.’
Laura McCoy, curator of natural history for Manx National Heritage, said: ‘The week is about recognising all the people in the island that help support nature and conservation.
‘It’s a real privilege to get to meet them, work with them, learn from them and have fun doing it, because there’s so much to do and see.
‘This year we’ve got a great line-up covering the length and breadth of the Isle of Man. Manx National Heritage thinks it’s important to draw attention to all the wonderful work carried out by conservation groups that support the island’s biodiversity.
‘I think the peat restoration event being run by DEFA up in the hills will be fantastic if you like getting hands on.
‘It’s such an important habitat for carbon sequestration, species conservation and flood defences, but aside from that it’s just great to feel like you can physically take action to make a difference.’
Other attractions during the week include family trips out, morning walks, evening talks and practical workshops - after organisers partnered up with some of the island’s wildlife and conservation organisations to create the programme.
‘What I love about Manx Wildlife Week is that there are events that engage on every level across a broad range of subjects,’ Laura added.
‘Subjects such as science, culture, art, for kids, adults, beginners and experts.
‘We truly appreciate everyone getting involved and hope you will join us in exploring, discovering and supporting our wonderful Manx nature, learning more about our Island Biosphere and appreciating our beautiful planet.’
Many events for Manx Wildlife Week are free, with a mixture of drop-in and bookable events.
All events for the week are pre-bookable, with some only having limited places available.
To book and find out more information on individual events, you can visit https://manxnationalheritage.im/whats-on/manx-wildlife-week/