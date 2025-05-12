The Isle of Man is the only entire nation to boast UNESCO Biosphere status, reflecting it is a special place for people and nature.
In our regular feature, authors from different walks of Manx life offer a personal perspective on #MyBiosphere.
This month, John Shakespeare, Blue Badge Tour Guide at Visit Mann Tours, and a member of the organising committee for Oie Voaldyn, writes:
The Isle of Man has always been an inspiring place to live.
My first taste of the island was with a rally team in the late 1970s and early 1980s, coming over for both the May Stages and International Rallies in September.
On those rallies you went all over the island and although we were shattering the peace and calm, the beauty of the place was obvious to see.
It always seemed to be sunny as well! I remember vividly the first time I came down Stanley Road onto the shore and saw Peel Castle - a landscape I have come to know well.
In 1984 we got the chance to move to the island and for the first four years living here I became involved in the Peel Castle excavations - probably the best years of my life.
When you are discovering thousands of years of archaeology you become very aware of the unique history and culture of the island - particularly discoveries like the Pagan Lady!
To this day I still live in Peel and have views over to Peel Castle from my office window and Black Dog Oven at the end of the garden.
Having been involved in the travel industry for many years taking groups off island, I have now become a blue badge tour guide focusing very much in the island.
Music has always been key part of my life on the island and last year we celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Ellan Vannin Pipes and Drums of which I was a founding member.
I also sing with the Mariners Choir and we visit a different church every Sunday to help preserve these wonderful community structures.
I have always loved the landscape in Peel with the backdrop of the castle, and have organised many events using the shore and the castle - from Viking Festivals to the first Oie Voaldyn festival in 2018.
There is a magical atmosphere when all the torch light parades converge on the shore and maybe we do evoke some of the past when we bless the animals and the crowd.
As a tour guide, nearly every visitor I take round the island always comments on how there is no litter, no graffiti, no crowds, and how friendly everyone is.
We are so very lucky to live here and we all need to do our bit to keep the island clean, tidy and safe.
Manx Biosphere are leading the way and are a fantastic resource, offering guidance and practical advice on how we can all achieve this. Every little helps!