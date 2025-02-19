The Isle of Man is the only entire nation to boast UNESCO Biosphere status, reflecting it is a special place for people and nature.
In our regular feature, authors from different walks of Manx life offer a personal perspective on #MyBiosphere. This month, Joff Whitten of The Children’s Centre writes:
‘Biosphere’ is a curious word. I think the first time I heard it I presumed it meant ‘natural environment’ and ‘biodiversity’ or perhaps ‘conservation projects’.
Knowing that the word UNESCO usually comes before the word Biosphere made me curious, and I was interested to learn that Biosphere status is achieved through a number of different strategic aims – including ‘environment, people, culture and the economy’.
I moved to the Isle of Man around six years ago to take up my role as the chief executive of the Children’s Centre. I am genuinely honoured to have this role and lead one the island’s longest standing and most treasured charities.
What we do at the centre is world class. We aren’t there for every child in the island, but for the 120 or so children and families we help each and every week and the contribution we make to education, healthcare and social care, what we do is significant.
We are a community charity and we try our very best to encourage positive changes in the lives of children and families impacted by adverse childhood experiences.
I am really proud of the figure that for every £1 coming into the charity, 87p goes directly on working with children and families in need.
So what does that have to do with UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man?
For me, what we do relates so powerfully with the whole biosphere project and the aims set out by UNESCO.
I don’t think ‘the economy’ and the ‘environment’ are mutually exclusive ideas, and should be considered as a whole rather than one superseding the other.
To speak on this through the eyes of a child; without a stable, healthy, biodiverse environment we won’t have an economy – and we wonder why teenagers are struggling with despondency.
I’ll finish this with a little bit about myself, and perhaps some of my motivations to do my best for our island community.
I myself have a little family and my two children are growing up in and around Manx culture.
I’m amazed at the range and the quality of the culture here, from the music and art and theatre – it’s a magical place and I think UNESCO Biosphere status acknowledges that and think it should be something we are all proud of.
