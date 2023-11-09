The charity behind the island’s newest nature reserve says it is hopeful it will be ready to open to the public in May next year.
Some 106 acres of barren gravel pits at the Point of Ayre are being transformed into a wildlife haven by Manx BirdLife.
It is hoped that a further 120 acres will become part of the national nature reserve after Island Aggregates completes quarrying operations on their present site.
And ultimately, and very much in the long term, a third area could be included when quarrying ends altogether, bringing the total to potentially more than 450 acres.
Manx BirdLife managing director Allison Leonard admits she has no idea how many visitors the reserve could attract.
She said: ‘It’s unique for the island and fantastic for wildlife. It will develop as it goes on.’
So far guided walks have been taking place by invite only, and have proved very popular over the summer.
A couple more are planned over the winter with the plan to have the reserve fully open to the wider public sometime in May.
Further down the line there are plans for an education centre and visitor centre, the aim ultimately to create a centre of excellence for nature conservation, environmental education and citizen science.
The reserve boasts a mixed habitat of freshwater, marsh and coastal heathland, as well as scrubland that attracts warblers and other migrant birds.
It’s an important site for migrating and wintering birds with 178 species recorded here. Some plants and insects are found nowhere else in the island.
Manx BirdLife has an initial 49-year lease with Island Aggregates. Work to restore the quarry back to nature was delayed by Covid but got into full swing in 2022.
An impressively large hide has been built together with a viewing point at the far end of the large lake.
A chain of new ponds has been dug out and excavated material used to create islands in the main lake for nesting birds and to provide them with protection from predation.
Screens have been erected and fencing and landscaping work is ongoing.
Reserve manager David Andrews said it is already making a difference and the old quarry workings are now teeming with life.
During our winter visit there were distant views of wigeon, teal, gadwall and mallard from the hide.
There had been sightings of rarer birds earlier that day, scaup and long tailed duck, but these proved elusive.
David’s ambition is to bring back the common tern as a Manx breeding bird for the first time in 50 years.
To lure them in, 3d printed decoys have been used. In a promising move, one bird was spotted trying to feed fish to a decoy.
David said: ‘It’s about increasing the diversity and having successful breeding as well.
‘I’m hopeful for common terns next year. Having them back after 50 years would be a big win.’
David added: ‘As a job it’s very varied - no two days are the same.’
There is a lot of work to do ahead of next year’s opening.
A planning application (23/01038/B) has been submitted to install an information point, seating and viewing area by the entrance to the site.
Work is due to begin early next year once planning is approved and funding secured.
Allison, who joined Manx BirdLife after 20 years with the RSPB, said: ‘We are very small charity with just three members of staff and we have got to raise money to do the work here.’
Members of the Co-op can help support one of the projects planned for the Point of Ayre reserve by donating funds to create a nesting bank for sand martins by one of the new ponds.
Despite the size of the reserve, few people know about it.
David said: ‘People in Bride don’t know we are here because it’s below ground. You can’t see it from anywhere.’
At a viewing point at the far end of the lake, he pointed out a scarecrow-like figure on the bench.
‘It’s actually opposite to a scarecrow to make the birds more used to humans. The cormorants used to fly off but now they are getting used to it,’ he said.
With the big opening just months away, the birdlife will soon be getting very used to visitors.