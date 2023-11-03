Ballanard Court, a senior citizen centre in Johnny Watterson Lane, has a new outdoor space thanks to efforts from Douglas City Council and students from University College Isle of Man (UCM), plus financial support from Tower Insurance.
Students from UCM made new benches and planted flowers in the outside space, which was created to encourage the residents to use the garden and ‘enjoy nature’.
Residents in the home have planted apple trees and bulbs, with a raised planter being installed for those with mobility restrictions to be able to join in.
Kirsty Hayes, the project officer for Douglas City Council, said: ‘The idea started with one of our tenants, Joe, who is the lead for the community here at Ballanard Court.
‘Tower Insurance have kindly helped donate their time and money to make the project what it is today, and it has turned out amazing.
‘The residents are so excited and are eager for the summer months next year where we’ll see just how good the progress has been.
‘The volunteering days we did were great. Everyone came out and got involved, and it’s lovely to see that community spirit. It’s great.’
Kelly Hands, from Tower Insurance, said: ‘It was a great opportunity for us to do something for the community.
‘We all went back from the volunteering day with aching backs and mud in our fingernails - we were quite grateful to be back at the office and sit at our desk!
‘We want to come back in the spring to do a few more volunteer days. We want to see all the flowers that we’ve planted come alive.’
Douglas City Council is planning for Ballanard Court to be the first of many new outside garden spaces to be implemented across the city.
Talking about the council’s plans, Ms Hayes said: ‘Now we see how it works and how it’s come together. It’s an amazing project and hopefully now we can roll it out throughout Douglas in other locations.’
Joe Debnam, aged 74, started landscaping the garden three years ago and has worked on the outside space since.
Joe said: ‘It was a bit of a mess to start off with and it took me the whole three years to get it straight. We planted almost 1,000 bulbs which we’ll all see in the spring and the summer.
‘I’ve really enjoyed doing it. I suffered with arthritis and since I’ve started doing the garden, I don’t suffer with my arthritis anymore. I’m out here every day.
‘Thanks to Tower Insurance and Douglas City Council for helping me and all the workers that have done their bit. I’m glad for all the help.’