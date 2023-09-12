The organisers of the annual Onchan horticultural show have described the event as ‘an overall success’.
Held at the Elim Family Centre in Onchan on Saturday (September 9), this was the 75th edition of the show, which is held every year by the Onchan Horticultural Society.
Juan Gill was the winner of the prestigious ‘Blue Riband’ award, which is presented to the best entry in the show.
Elsewhere, Carole Nivison won the ‘Onchan District Commissioners Trophy’ for the most points gained by an Onchan resident, while Phil Cleary from Brunswick Gardens won the ‘Hinton Trophy’ for most points in flowers, vegetables and fruit sections by a member of the society.
The winner of the ‘Society Trophy’ - for the best exhibit in the decorative section - went to Ruth Kelly, who also won the ‘Mrs C E Gaggs Memorial Trophy’ for the best miniature arrangement.
Juan Corrin also picked up two prizes, for the best exhibit in both the dahlia and gladioli sections.
Jennifer Corrin, who was involved in the organising of the event as well as winning a number of prizes on the day, said: ‘We had a good standard of entries throughout the show.
‘It was lovely to welcome Lady Lorimer, our patron, to look round the show and admire the array of entries, also meeting the show committee and community members.
‘Everyone involved enjoyed a successful show, with plenty of people attending.’