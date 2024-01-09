Pioneering technology which can trace and track pollution in seas and on coastlines around the world will be the focus at a public meeting in the island this week.
It’s free to attend and will be at The Legion Hall, Market Street, Douglas on Thursday, January 11 starting at 6.30pm.
Eyesea is a non-profit organisation with a mission to chart (or map in other words) global pollution and maritime hazards.
They have developed an app (which is free to download) and allows anyone to upload photos of waste they spot at sea or washed up on beaches or other areas of coastline.
Images are geotagged by the app and used to generate real-time information about pollution hot spots which can then be used by organisations who want to clean it up. The free app is available for Android and iPhone and was launched two years ago at an event in Port Erin.
A spokesperson for the Island’s IMarEST branch said: 'We’re delighted to welcome Marius and are looking forward to an event which will give a detailed insight into Eyesea’s cutting-edge technology which is designed to empower individuals and communities to take control of pollution monitoring and mitigation.
'We know that there are many people in the island who are concerned about pollution in our seas and on our coastline, and want to play a part in solving this problem – so we’re sure there will be a lot of interest in this event.'
Marius Suteu has more than 15 years of experience in maritime engineering and software solutions.
During an impressive career he has led international projects in China, Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, and Singapore.
In addition to his role with Eyesea he’s also senior vice-president of performance solutions at Lloyd's Register where he pioneers tech solutions for emissions management and optimisation services.
The Eyesea team have strong connections with the Isle of Man, and their app is already playing a part in helping to clean-up the island’s beaches.
Even during a testing phase of the app in 2021 it proved to be very effective in identifying areas where plastic waste and other debris was washed up following severe storms.
Find out more about Eyesea at eyesea.org – and click here for info about IMarEST’s Isle of Man branch.