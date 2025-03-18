Six new nest holes for endangered swifts have been fitted at the McGarrigle Architects’ property on Christian Road in Douglas.
The initiative is one of the Manx Bird Club’s island-wide ‘Action for Swifts’ project, and the boxes were purchased using a grant from the Curraghs Wildlife Park conservation fund and two private donors.
Companies such as McGarrigle Architects and NK Construction have provided and encouraged creation of nest sites in new buildings by using special built-in swift bricks.
Audio technician Mike Howland has also set up sound systems close to all the club’s new nest boxes so that swift calls can be broadcast at dawn and dusk.
Fitting nest holes externally also attracts swifts, as seen by the success of boxes on a building owned by the Manx Museum.
A spokesperson from the Manx Bird Club commented: ‘This building is high with a wide overhanging eave, while it is also close to other known swift nest holes.
‘Tall buildings with shaded, wide overhanging eaves close to known nest sites are most likely to be used by swifts. Boxes must be at least five metres above the ground with a clear drop to enable birds to swoop in and out.’
Liz Charter, from the Manx Bird Club, added: ‘It could not have been completed without the generosity of Keith Lord of Hesketh Investments and David Jenkinson’s skill in operating a cherry-picker.
‘Their time, expertise and equipment were essential for fixing the boxes in place.
‘This was a heart-warming example of people coming together to provide nest sites for these swifts, some of our rarest birds.
‘We will watch closely this coming nesting season to see if there is any interest from returning swifts.’
Events that celebrate swifts, by taking people on walks to see and hear them in the island’s towns, are currently being planned for this summer.