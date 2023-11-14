University College Isle of Man (UCM) has launched two new courses which teaches students to upcycle shirts, jackets and denim clothing.
The ‘just for fun’ courses called ‘Transformation Challenge: Shirts’ and ‘Transformation Challenge: Denims/Jackets’, which will both be taught at UCM’s Homefield Road campus, provide adults with the introductory skills for re-purposing clothing.
Throughout the six-hour course, adult learners are encouraged to experiment, trying new techniques and styles as they hone their skills.
Kerry Birchall, who manages adult learning at UCM, said: ‘Earlier in the year we launched our new adult learning offering, which is separated into courses that are just for fun and those for upskilling, with the intention of adding courses to support the lifelong educational goals of our community.
‘This is a great opportunity not only to learn new skills but also to adopt more sustainable practices.’
Julie Edge, Minister for Education Sport and Culture, added: ‘The art of upcycling transforms discarded materials into new treasures that contribute to a sustainable future.’