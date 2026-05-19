An Isle of Man-based environmental DNA (eDNA) and molecular ecology company has launched a new biodiversity grant programme aimed at supporting environmental research and conservation projects on the island.
The Taxa Genomics Biodiversity Grant will provide free environmental DNA (eDNA) and species identification testing services to selected projects focused on Manx biodiversity.
The initiative is open to schools, university students, registered charities, community groups, and independent researchers undertaking work with a demonstrable environmental benefit.
Environmental DNA testing works by collecting genetic material shed by organisms into their surroundings through skin cells, mucus, scales, faeces, and other biological traces.
Samples taken from water, soil, or air are then analysed to determine which species are present in a particular environment, without the need to capture or disturb wildlife.
Eligible projects may include species recording programmes, habitat assessments, citizen science initiatives, and academic research intended to improve understanding of the island’s wildlife and ecosystems.
Dr Rachel Glover, managing director of Taxa Genomics, commented: ‘We’re delighted to bring this scheme to fruition as some of the most valuable biodiversity data on the island comes from volunteers, students, and independent recorders.
‘This grant is our way of contributing to that effort, by providing professional-grade genomic analysis to projects that have the local knowledge and the motivation, but not necessarily the resources.’
Rather than offering direct financial funding, the grant will provide testing and analytical services valued at between £1,000 and £5,000 for each successful applicant.
Taxa Genomics said staff members will also contribute volunteer support, including assistance with field sampling, data interpretation and project guidance.
Potential uses for the grant include detecting endangered or invasive species, identifying pathogens, monitoring population health, assessing habitat restoration efforts, and conducting dietary analysis in wildlife studies.
To find out more information and apply for the grant, you can visit https://taxagenomics.com/taxa-genomics-biodiversity-grant/