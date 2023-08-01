Manx Telecom is helping safeguard local wildlife, by installing specially designed hedgehog ladders by the pond at its company HQ in Braddan.
The telecoms provider, which is based in the Isle of Man Business Park, has been working alongside Manx Wildlife Trust (MWT), and hopes to encourage biodiversity in the area.
The hedgehog ladders aim to provide a safe route for hedgehogs to access water sources.
Previously, the shallow edges of the pond made it difficult for the hedgehogs to navigate them, but it is hoped that these new ladders, provided by MWT, offer the species an accessible route to water when they need it.
‘We are delighted to introduce this hedgehog-friendly initiative at our headquarters,’ said Sally Lawrence, the company secretary.
‘As a business that is deeply committed to environmental sustainability, it is crucial for us to take active steps in preserving local biodiversity.
‘By installing hedgehog ladders, we hope to foster a safe environment that helps these charming creatures thrive within our community.’
Other sustainability initiatives by the company – which provides a range of fixed line, mobile, broadband and secure data storage services across the island – include the addition of six electric vehicles to its fleet, the installation of electric vehicle charging points at its headquarters, the construction of a pond to encourage local wildlife to thrive in the area and the planting of more than 100 trees in partnership with MWT.