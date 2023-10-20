A great example is a campaign Greenhouse Communications worked on in collaboration with Fairtrade Foundation, where they helped farmers be paid a fair wage, which they wanted to do by highlighting climate change, especially how extreme weather conditions affect farming. They found a farmer who was able to tell their story, and with support from a production company, produced a grass art stunt revealing the farmer’s face. Through this simple visual, it became a hit on social media and generated a lot of engagement – which just goes to show how powerful communications can be when you put a face to a faceless issue.