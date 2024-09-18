A new UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man Youth Network is set to launch in October.
Rachel Smith, UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man’s (UBIOM) youth representative, is encouraging young people to get involved in ‘protecting the future of our island’ through the founding of a new Youth Network for people aged 18 to 35.
This network will look to research ways in which young people in the island can be better involved in shaping the future of the island’s Biosphere Reserve, while encouraging them to take action against climate change.
The UBIOM Youth Network officially launches on October 8 from 5pm at the Santander Work Café.
To celebrate the new network, the launch event will provide information about how you can join, opportunities to meet current members, icebreaker games, a quiz (with prizes) and Noa Bakehouse refreshments.
Talking about the network, Rachel said: ‘When I returned to the island after finishing my degree in ecology and conservation, I found it difficult to meet passionate, like-minded people my age eager to make a positive difference in our island.
‘We were disconnected and isolated. It was my mission to change that, and after lots of hard work and many conversations, this vision is becoming a reality.’
Fellow Youth Network member Peyton Smith said: ‘I moved here from Virginia by myself a year ago, and I’m very thankful for being a part of the network. It’s helped me make new friends and build a team of fellow conservationists.’
To date, the network has identified spaces for future collaboration and agreed their main priorities as: Growing the network and spreading the word, engaging with the community, building skills and knowledge and starting local sustainability initiatives together.
Sarah Mercer, who is also part of the network, added: ‘Being a part of the group feels like I’ve found my tribe.
‘Bouncing ideas and inspiration off each other, sharing knowledge and experience, learning a lot and having a good time doing it with great people is exactly my kind of thing!’
As well as the launch of the new Youth Network, UBIOM is also calling on people with a passion for our environment, culture and future sustainability, aged 18-35, to apply for the second youth representative post.
A spokesperson from UBIOM said: ‘This is a unique opportunity for a passionate young leader to contribute to the ongoing work of engaging more young people in our Biosphere Reserve, ensuring their voices are meaningfully represented at events and influential meetings.
‘The position is a voluntary role, and responsibilities include representing the views of young people on the UBIOM “Stakeholder Partnership Group”, developing strategies to engage youth in biosphere initiatives and growing the new youth network.
‘The role also offers opportunities to connect with international youth networks.’
Current youth representative Rachel Smith added: ‘Young people must be heard when it comes to our future, but as an often-underrepresented voice, opportunities to contribute are often missed. By being a youth representative, you can prevent this from happening.’
The deadline for applications for this role is on Tuesday, October 15, and information on how to apply can be found on the UBIOM website at www.biosphere.im/news/could-you-be-youth-rep-for-biosphere-
Put together by Rachel Smith, the survey looks to help make future initiatives ‘more inclusive and accessible’, ensuring that all voices are ‘heard and valued’.
The survey can be found by visiting the UBIOM website, or alternatively directly through www.surveymonkey.com/r/IOMYOUTH_