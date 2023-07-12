However, the conclusions reached by the committee includes saying that the island’s built heritage plays a significant role in our Unesco Biosphere status and failure to ensure stewardship of this, puts that status at risk. The island is, of course, the only entire nation biosphere in the world. The committee said: ‘The island has the obligation, under the UNESCO Biosphere pledge and the Man and Biosphere Programme, to work towards sustainability goals, such as those outlined in the Agenda 2030, and abide by the conditions set out in the Statutory Framework for the functioning of Biosphere Reserves.