The team at Media Isle of Man is delighted to welcome the ESC (Energy Sustainability Centre) as official partner for iomtoday’s new Environment section.
In collaboration with ESC and its supporting partners, this section will feature stories and articles focussing on important themes around sustainability, conservation and changes we can make in our daily lives to help tackle important issues such as climate, energy transition and carbon emissions.
Content provides readers with practical and educational advice about how to improve their understanding of these everyday challenges, how to reduce their footprint and become more involved in the island’s wider efforts to reach net zero. Readers will hear from guest contributors, academics and experts, in a user-friendly, accessible way. A range of community events to increase awareness around these challenges, will be made available to members of the public around the island.
We hope you enjoy this exciting new section. Don’t forget to follow more of the action at facebook.com/isleofmantoday, as well as popular news and lifestyle platform Gef.im.
A few words from Ralph Peake, chair of the Isle of Man Business Sustainability Group.
"We are pleased to unveil this brand-new, digital platform, made possible by the support of Media Isle of Man and ESC partners. In today's world of information overload, navigating sustainability topics can feel overwhelming. That's why we've created a centralised hub, bringing together a wealth of valuable insights and resources. This platform will empower the Manx public to stay informed about sustainability matters and understand their impact on our cherished Island."
"As the Isle of Man sets its sights on achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050, ESC's purpose is to foster education and collaboration among industry, government, academia, and society at large. Our collaboration with Media Isle of Man represents a significant stride towards realising this vision. Together, we will actively support the Island in reaching its target, forging a brighter and more prosperous future for all."
Media Isle of Man’s development director, Sam Jones commented: 'Our combined, collaborative efforts are becoming increasingly important, as our community continues to navigate the complexities of climate change, renewable resources and conservation issues.
'Media Isle of Man’s vision through the partnership with ESC is to provide our readers with an informative, central hub, where they can easily access the latest news, tips and community initiatives to join in on, as our island’s residents and economy embark on a journey to a greener, more sustainable future.
'Readers will be able to access a rich selection of content via iomtoday.co.im, Gef.im, our social media channels and print titles. We encourage readers of all ages to follow, take part and play their part in this pressing community challenge.'
The partnership is supported by a number of local organisations making a significant contribution to the island’s sustainability and ESG landscape. To date, this includes Zurich, Peel Holdings, KPMG, Manannan Energy and marketing and communications agency MMC.
Partnership opportunities are available for businesses interested in supporting the year-round campaign - please contact [email protected] for details.