Following Manx Utilities’ announcement of its plans for an onshore wind farm, we decided to take to the streets to see what the public think.
Depending on the location, the wind farm could meet up to a third of the island’s energy needs. Everyone to whom we spoke backed plans for a wind farm.
Sandra Corkish, from Ramsey, said: ‘The Isle of Man is a very windy place, so I think we need to take advantage of that, it is something that we can’t bury our head in the sand, we have to change where we are getting our energy from.
‘We are being a lot slower than we should, but I do understand that it involves complex decision-making.
‘I know some people think that they are not nice to look at, but I think there is a lot worse to look at.’
Cameron Jafry, from Castletown, is hoping to study engineering at university, and considering specialising in renewable energy.
He said: ‘Power runs the world, and I think it’s important for the future, there is more of a focus on renewables, so it is something that I would like to study.’
‘I think wind farms are great because it is in everyone’s best interest to begin converting in to renewable energy.
‘I think one of the big problems with wind farms is the amount of energy that they can supply, so you can have wind farms that still need the powerstations.
‘So I think wind farms are very useful to an extent, but they need to be backed up by other sources too.’
Asked what other forms of renewables could be used in the island, he said: ‘I think we could use quite a bit of hydro from the waves, my dad who is an engineer, mentioned ideas of a hydro electric power source behind Ronaldsway where the waves come crashing onto the rocks.
Cameron Lee from Glen Vine and Jamie Court who lived in Laxey before moving to Dubai, think that wind farms are a necessity for the future.
Jamie said: ‘I used to teach science at Ballakermeen, so I think windfarms are great.
‘I think people are very conscious, especially across schools, kids are very passionate about whether enough is being done.’
Cameron added: ‘A wind farm is the most beneficial for the collective, so it shouldn’t matter whether it looks good or not.
‘But it also has to do with the government’s budget, and previous legislation, so it is not just a simple thing of putting up wind farms, the government need to balance the books, and something has to be sacrificed for that to happen.
David Crellin, from Onchan, said: ‘ I think ultimately we have got to look for alternative energy sources, they are eventually going to run out.
‘So you have got to chase the solar, you have got to chase the tidal and you have got to chase the wind.
‘The Isle of Man is a windy place, so I think it is a good idea.
‘I don’t find wind farms an eyesore.
‘You see there is starting to be a big uptake on solar panels, but it is the cost of getting them done, it becomes more accessible to people if they are encouraged to install solar panels.
‘For tidal energy, I don’t think the technology is far enough yet, but of course where we live, it is an endless source of energy if you can harness it, but again it is down to results and money.’