We can always look back at the past with rose tinted glasses, forgetting the dire economic situation of the 70s, with high rates of inflation and unemployment. There are obvious parallels between then and now with the economic situation and the challenges it brings but, here on the Island, we have a lot to be grateful for. It is a safe place to live, we are never too far from the sea, we have beautiful scenery and walks on our doorstep and an abundance of flora, fauna and wildlife.