So we asked experts at ESC (Energy & Sustainability Centre IOM) to give us the top five benefits that wind energy offers the Isle of Man.
The Isle of Man has LOTS of wind!
The average wind speed in the island and its surrounding sea is remarkably high when compared to most parts of the world.
Yes, there are calmer days too but, most of the time, the power that could be generated here from wind is exceptional.
There are good reasons why there are so many wind farms in the Irish Sea – our British and Irish neighbours may be looking at us through binoculars and wondering why the Isle of Man doesn’t have any wind farms yet!
It’s a proven technology and cheaper than gas
Wind farms generate a significant proportion of northern Europe’s electricity, and it’s continuing to grow fast.
For example, in 2023 the electricity generated from wind in the UK overtook power from gas and at significantly lower cost.
Around the world wind power is a well-established and trusted source of energy. From individual turbines to the layout of wind farms at specific sites, the engineering is advanced and effective.
Wind power is good for the planet
Every infrastructure project has an environmental impact, both in terms of the raw materials that are used for the equipment and in the physical footprint where the facilities are built.
This is also true of wind farms but there are environmental benefits too, such as providing protection from agriculture and fishing for land and marine ecosystems.
Furthermore, the amount of carbon emissions associated with constructing wind farms is small when compared to those of fossil fuel-derived power, actually 40 times less than a gas-fired power station over a 20-year period.
It can provide the backbone to our future energy needs
All leading nations understand the importance of having a variety of energy sources to meet their variable demands for power.
A growing number now have firm plans to switch entirely to their own renewable forms of energy, typically a mix of wind, solar and hydro-electricity, supported by batteries and machines to keep the power supply stable.
There is clearly some urgency amongst countries and companies to reduce their carbon emissions but, even without this, the economics are attractive because of the savings which are made by not paying for oil and gas.
The value of so much wind on the Isle of Man is huge, particularly if surplus power is stored and sold to our neighbours.
Wind will allow the island to become self-sufficient in green power
Energy security is a serious consideration for any modern society.
In the decades ahead, the strongest economies will have their own supply of power, whilst having to meet international commitments on mitigating climate change.
Those nations that do not plan to move away from fossil fuels will be not only regarded as lagging behind more modern nations, but they will continue to be at the mercy of unpredictable energy prices, buffeted by international events in petroleum-rich regions such as the Middle East and Russia.
In the first industrial revolution the Isle of Man was at the forefront of technologies such as water power and electricity.
The Laxey Wheel and the Manx Electric Railway stand as testaments to the ambitions and skills of our predecessors. Today, as the world enters the next industrial revolution, one powered by clean energy, we should seize the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to develop the best card nature has dealt us – wind.
An interesting fact to close with, did you know that all modern wind turbines turn clockwise?