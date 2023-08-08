A new wildlife challenge has been launched by island charity Love Tech.
The challenge, which aims to encourage younger people to explore nature and the outdoors, is due to take place throughout August and September across eight locations on the island.
Using smartphones, participants can scan QR codes to make pledges to help and protect the island’s wildlife and its biosphere.
Love Tech, which promotes science, technology, engineering, and maths for girls, has launched the scheme in conjunction with the Manx Wildlife Trust and UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man.
Love Tech committee member Claire Milne said: ‘We have organised this challenge to encourage children and families to sharpen observational skills, get outside in nature and use modern technology to help protect our island’s amazing natural habitats.
‘Love Tech would like to say a big thank you to Manx Telecom and to Manx Wildlife Trust and UNESCO Biosphere for being such brilliant partners in our latest adventure.’
As well as the wildlife challenge, eight- to 12-year olds are also being invited to enter a competition with the chance of winning an Apple iPad Mini.
To win the iPad, they have been asked to write up their own innovative biosphere pledges, with judges from Manx Telecom, the Manx Wildlife Trust and Appleby deciding on the winning entry by the end of September.
Graham Makepeace-Warne, the engagement manager at Manx Wildlife Trust, said: ‘Technology has become an important tool for ecologists, and we need the next generation to not only value nature but also be experts in how to best utilise technology to support our conservation goals.’