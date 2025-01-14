A 10-year-old primary school student has been crowned Young Nature Champion 2024 for a film about Manx bees.
Poppy Christian’s entry was selected as the overall winner in the competition, led by UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man, which encouraged young people to explore the wonders of nature and share their favourite observations.
The competition, which ran throughout the spring and summer months, invited young people, aged 21 or under, to share pieces of writing, short films, or audio recording of their discoveries within the world’s only entire Biosphere nation.
Poppy, whose film captured the life of the bees in her garden in Ballaugh, said: ‘It feels good to win and I will definitely enter again!’
Clare Barber, Minister for Environment, Food, and Agriculture, said: ‘We are so fortunate to live in this wonderful Biosphere reserve with so much to see and do and it has been fantastic to see such genuine passion for it from our young people.’
Runners-up Darcie Duggan, 7, Tiffany Luu, 15, and Austin Rogerson, 11, were all commended for their entries, which included a poem about Manx wildlife and an underwater film exploring life in the seas surrounding the island.
Darcie said: ‘The animals I encountered made me feel inspired and the competition allowed me to share this with my friends. I feel proud to be a runner-up and it makes me feel like I can do anything.’
The judges gave a special mention to Ballaugh School and their teacher Vicky Townend, who sent some notable entries following trips to Manx BirdLife’s reserve at the Point of Ayre.
Meanwhile, Eugene Mildwaters won the Manx Ornithological Society’s ‘bird category’ with a beautifully illustrated piece about a visit to the Manx BirdLife Point of Ayre National Reserve, with Kynen Davies finishing runner-up for his entry about the adventures of geese.
Robert Fisher, ornithological warden at the Manx Ornithological Society, said: ‘The Young Nature Champion is a great way for the next generation of birdwatchers and ornithologists to show and share their enthusiasm for Manx nature.’
Claire Milne, co-founder and director of Love Tech, who supported the competition alongside a number of other sponsors, said: ‘Love Tech is proud to support the Young Nature Champion 2024 initiative, which inspires young people across the Isle of Man to connect with and celebrate nature through creativity.
‘This competition has highlighted the incredible talent and passion of our young people. We are thrilled to see their enthusiasm for nature come to life in such imaginative ways.
‘Congratulations to the winner - it’s wonderful to see the next generation stepping up as champions for our environment.’
Ali Ponko, woodland ranger at Manx Wildlife Trust, said: ‘Manx Wildlife Trust are incredibly honoured to see so many young nature enthusiasts passionate about their biosphere and passionate to share their discoveries with the Isle of Man community.
‘We hope to see more entries next year as our young people continue to connect with nature.’
If you wish to view the winning and runner-up entries, you can do so by visiting www.biosphere.im/news/2024-young-nature-champion-winners