Isle of Man footballer Chris Bass Jr made a record-breaking appearance for the national team at last week’s Island Games in Orkney.
The player/manager chalked up cap number 90 for the Manx team during the bronze medal play-off match against Jersey on Friday afternoon, having made his debut in 2001.
After breaking Peter Langridge’s record of 89 appearances for the Isle of Man – a record which had stood for 20 years – Bass Jr received a signed shirt from the players to mark the occasion.
Speaking to the Manx Independent, Bass Jr spoke about his pride at breaking the record: ‘Reaching 90 caps honestly means a huge amount to me and my family. Langy’s record has stood for such a long time, and I’ve always looked up to him and what he achieved with the Isle of Man.
‘I never set out chasing records but, over the years as the caps added up, it definitely became an ambition of mine. To finally reach it, and to now hold the record, is something I’m really proud of.
‘Every time I’ve represented the island it’s been an honour and I feel lucky to have been involved for so many years.
‘It feels like it’s been a long-time coming and I’ve always had great support from my family to stay involved and to help me achieve my ambition.’
BRONZE MEDAL
The bronze medal match at Kirkwall Grammar was a ding-dong battle against their Channel Island counterparts which swung back and forth, before Lee Gale settled it in the Isle of Man’s favour courtesy of a late strike which sealed a hat-trick.
Jersey took the lead shortly before the half-hour mark through Casey Nixon’s effort, but Gale cancelled this out 12 minutes later with his first of the afternoon.
Just when it looked like the two sides would go in level at the break, Jersey retook the lead on the stroke of half-time through Robert Martins-Figueira.
Their advantage proved to be very short-lived though as the Isle of Man grabbed another equaliser only moments later, again via Gale but this time from the penalty spot.
The goals dried up in the second half as the teams continued to cancel each other out but, just when it looked like the match would proceed to extra-time and possibly even penalties, the Isle of Man struck the decisive blow.
With 89 minutes on the clock, it was that man again – Gale – who popped up to snatch a dramatic late winner and complete his hat-trick to secure the bronze medal for the Manx side.
The 41 year old reflected on how his team had fared at the event in Orkney, saying: ‘The Island Games was a great week for a lot of reasons. It was my first time managing the team at a big tournament and to come away with a medal in that role meant a lot - not just to me, but to everyone involved.
‘The lads gave absolutely everything, both on and off the pitch, and the togetherness in the squad played a massive role in what we achieve.
‘It wasn’t the colour of medal we aimed for but I’m proud of how we approached the week, how we responded to the semi-final setback, and how we finished strong.
‘Hopefully it’s the start of something that can be built on.’